How to watch Coachella performances on streaming: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and more

Coachella is quickly approaching! The highly anticipated music festival starts on Friday, April 12, with the first weekend promising to bring many celebrities and stars to the desert to watch some incredible performances, including Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Peso Pluma, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Ice Spice, and many more.
The Ultimate Coachella 2024 Party Guide: Weekend 1
But if you can’t make it to weekend one or two of the festival, you can still enjoy the show, as Coachella will be streaming some of the performances in a new YouTube format. With a multiview concert experience, the official Coachella channel allows viewers to watch up to four or six live performances, while choosing the audio they want from the multiple shows.
The first weekend of Coachella will include Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. The second weekend will start on Friday, April 19, and will run through Sunday, April 21. Viewers can expect to see guest performances, as headliners are known for bringing other artists on stage, from their previous music collaborations.
This was the case with Peso Pluma in 2023, as the Mexican singer played his song ‘CHANEL’ with Becky G. Now the artist is taking the stage as an official performer. Fans of the festival are sharing their excitement for the guests, as Argentinian producer Bizarrap is rumored to be inviting one of his collaborators to the stage.
The hitmaker has worked with Shakira, Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro, and Villano Antillano, among others. He also has collaborations with Peso Pluma and Young Miko, which could result in a surprise performance at the festival.
Coachella continues to have YouTube as its official livestream service, allowing viewers to watch exclusive content and video highlights, including Shorts.