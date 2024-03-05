Ice Spice praises Lana Del Rey’s discography: ‘I’m obsessed with her’

Ice Spice is sharing some of her biggest musical inspirations. The fan-favorite singer, who is proud of her Dominican and Nigerian roots, revealed to Billboard that she listens to her favorite artists on repeat, including Lana Del Rey, and Rihanna.

The rapper previously revealed to Complex that one of her go-to albums is Lana’s 2014 ‘Ultraviolence.’ “I’m obsessed with her, and I feel like all of her songs are hits, even the ones that aren’t as big as the others,” Ice Spice said about the singer’s discography.

The pair also posed for a photo at the pre-Grammys gala at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles. During her interview with Billboard, the rapper mentioned the rest of the musicians she listens to. “Rihanna, too. I have both [her and Del Rey’s] vinyls. Taylor Swift. Of course, Nicki Minaj. Drake. The list is long!” she explained.

Ice Spice has found incredible success in recent months, being catapulted into fame with her hit songs and loyal fans, apart from her collaborations with popular artists, including Taylor Swift. “I feel like I’m the same in a way, but I feel like almost everybody around me changed like crazy, and the more that time has passed, the more it’s becoming crazier how much things are changing around me,” she said to Complex.

“People just become so entitled. And I’m just like, ‘I’m still trying to figure it out for myself,’” the rapper said to the publication. She also described Charli XCX and Dolly Parton as being “iconic in their own way,” after she was asked about some of the previous Hitmakers honorees at Billboard’s Women in Music.