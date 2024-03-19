Lollapalooza 2024: The official lineup includes Blink-182, The Killers, Tate McRae, SZA, and more

Lolapalooza has officially released the new lineup for 2024. The highly anticipated annual music celebration is set to take place on August 1-4, with over 170 bands and musicians performing on eight stages, in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park.

The 4-day festival will be headlined by SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex. Other performances will include Ethel Cain, Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Fisher, Labrinth, and many more.

Tickets for Lollapalooza will be available to purchase on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m., including the 4-day General Admission ticket, as well as VIP and platinum. 1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date.

Blink-182 in concert at Madison Square Garden.

Last year, the festival was headlined by major acts, including Karol G, Billie Eilish, and 30 Seconds to Mars, among others, with fans of the festival and music lovers from all over the world reuniting every year for a unique experience.

This year Skrillex will return to Grant Park to perform for the first time in a decade, and South Korean K-pop boyband Stray Kids will make their highly anticipated Lollapalooza debut. Another fan-favorite act is none other than Zedd, who will be performing at Perry’s Stage, as well as Kesha, who is returning with new music this year.