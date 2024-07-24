Karol G concluded her historic 'Mañana Será Bonito' tour with massive live-streaming

Karol G closed her Mañana Será Bonito Tour at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium on a night of emotion and musical triumph. The Medellín-born superstar delighted her fans by live-streaming the final concert on her official YouTube channel, allowing millions to partake in the celebration of a tour that has marked an extraordinary chapter in her career.

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu, one of Spain's most prestigious stadiums, was electric as Carolina Giraldo Navarro, known worldwide as Karol G, took the stage. Performing her hit "Provenza," she captivated the audience with her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

© Getty Images Karol G performs on stage at Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

"With this song it all started, and with this song I say goodbye. Thank you for giving me the two best years of my life. We are going to live this moment as if it were the best night of our lives," she proclaimed, her words resonating deeply with her fans.

Karol G made history by becoming the first woman to perform four concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Her live broadcast on YouTube was a record-breaking event, surpassing over a million views and showcasing the global reach of her music.

After an exhilarating hour and twenty minutes of performance, Karol G waved a Colombian flag, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her audience. "I feel proud to represent my Latin countries around the world. I would love to stay here with you. Thank you for making me happy, I love you all," she said, her voice filled with emotion.

© Getty Images Karol G performs on stage at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 20, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

One of the night's standout moments was her performance of "Ojos Ferrari," accompanied by a dynamic group of dancers. The crowd, both in the stadium and online, was thrilled by her energetic rendition of this and other hits like "Amargura," "El Barco," and the global sensation "Tusa."

"Tonight I want to toast to the dreams of the 80 thousand souls who are here, to the people who are at home, to health, to work, and to family. Also, to the people I have seen cry, and I don't know if it is for love or heartbreak," Karol G toasted, creating an intimate connection with her fans.

In a heartfelt farewell on Instagram, where she boasts over 69.9 million followers, Karol G reflected on the journey her tour represented. "The time has come to close an unforgettable chapter in our lives. This album, more than songs, has been a journey of overcoming, of desire, of motivation, and a band-aid for the soul," she wrote, capturing the essence of her emotional and inspiring tour.

© Getty Images Colombian singer Karol G performs onstage at Accor Arena on June 22, 2024, in Paris, France.

In an unexpected and thrilling announcement, Karol G revealed that her final concert would be streamed live on her YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide to join in the celebration. "We are close to having the last concert of this tour and yes! It is difficult to say goodbye to something that has meant so much to all of us, but the time has come and I want us to celebrate it together! This July 23, our last concert, we will broadcast it through my YouTube channel, in real-time, so that everyone, anywhere in the world, can see it and celebrate this beautiful thing that we built together."

Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito Tour finale at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium was more than a concert; it was a heartfelt celebration of music, love, and unity.