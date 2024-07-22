Karol G cries onstage: What made the singer burst into tears while singing in Madrid

Karol G turned the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu upside down on Saturday, July 20, kicking off the first of her four concerts in Madrid. The Colombian superstar brought together a staggering crowd of more than 70,000 fans, delivering an unforgettable performance that showcased her immense talent and emotional depth.

Karol G enthralled the audience for two and a half hours with a mix of her greatest hits and 17 songs from her latest album. The concert was not just a musical event but an emotional journey that resonated deeply with her fans. This series of concerts in Madrid marks the grand finale of a remarkable tour that began in Las Vegas in December 2023.

© Getty Images Karol G performs on stage at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 20, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

With 56 concerts already under her belt, Karol G will conclude this tour with her 59th performance at Real Madrid's home ground. Karol G has achieved a historic milestone by being the first artist to fill the Santiago Bernabeu four times in a row, gathering over 240,000 people. This extraordinary feat underscores her immense popularity and her profound connection with her fans.

The highlight of the first concert was a moment of sheer emotion that left an indelible mark on everyone present. During one of her performances, Karol G paused to take in the sight of the filled stadium. Overwhelmed by the magnitude of her achievement, she lowered her head, hiding her face with the visor of a large hat.

As the realization set in, she brought her hands to her eyes to wipe away the tears, all while a thunderous ovation reverberated throughout the Bernabeu. This poignant moment captured the hearts of her fans, solidifying her status as a musical sensation and an artist with genuine emotional depth.

Karol G's concerts in Madrid are more than just performances; they celebrate her journey, her music, and the support of her fans. As she continues to break records and touch lives, her legacy as a trailblazer in the music industry grows ever stronger.

© Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images Colombian singer Karol G performs onstage during the "Mañana será bonito" Europe Summer Tour at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on July 20, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

The anticipation for the remaining concerts is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to witness Karol G's magic again. As the tour comes to a close, it is clear that Karol G's impact on the music world is profound and lasting.