Karol G dances her new merengue in front of the Eiffel Tower [VIDEO]
The Colombian star introduced 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,' during her latest concert in London

The Colombian star introduced 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,' during her latest concert in London

Karol G performs during the European leg of her MAÃANA SERÃ BONITO tour at The O2 Arena on June 18, 2024, in London, England.
Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JUNE 25, 2024 12:56 PM EDT

Karol G never stops surprising her followers. The star recently took to social media to share a video of herself dancing to her latest single, "Si antes te había conocido," from Paris. The clip shows Karol G, with the Eiffel Tower as a background, teaching a group of passersby how to dance her new merengue. This genre originated in the Dominican Republic. 

The video starts with the artist and two of her close friends dancing when she suddenly notices some fans in the crowd. Excitedly, she calls them to join the fun. "Come, come, and let's dance!" she asks.

The Colombian star introduced 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,' during her latest concert in London. The singer took to Instagram to write a special message about the new song, revealing that she is proud to unite the Latin community in different parts of the world. 

"Yesterday I sang a little bit of my new song “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” here in London and I don't know what I loved more… The energy of the people, or that I could finally dance to it publicly after dancing alone with my friends, or the flag of the Dominican Republic that can be seen in the background," Karol G stated.

She continued, "DR is a country to which I owe a lot... part of 'Mañana Será Bonito' I recorded there," she admitted. "When I need to disconnect from the world and connect with myself I also go there. The culture, the music, the colors, the hospitality, the energy... everything feels very authentic and special there."

Karol G said that people in the Dominican Republic "have embraced me in a way that fills my heart and inspires me all the time. Today this song comes out, and the video that I also filmed there, represents the flavor not only of a country but of our Latin community throughout the world... happy and contagious!!! I can't wait for you to dance to it too."

Karol G is on the "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO EUROPE SUMMER TOUR," which set attendance and revenue records in the United States and Latin America. Her journey across Europe is already making history as the largest Latin European tour, achieving sold-out shows in all the scheduled cities.

