Karol G gets emotional after performing her new song in London: 'My heart is full'

Karol G is getting fans excited about her new music. The Colombian singer will be releasing her new song and music video 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,' and decided to make a special performance during her latest concert in London, where she unveiled the new Merengue track. The singer took to Instagram to write a special message about the new song, revealing that she is proud to bring together the Latin community in different parts of the world.

"Yesterday I sang a little bit of my new song “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” here in London and I don't know what I loved more… The energy of the people, or that I could finally dance to it publicly after dancing alone with my friends, or the flag of the Dominican Republic that can be seen in the background," Karol G stated.

© MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO EUROPE SUMMER TOUR

She continued; "DR is a country to which I owe a lot... part of 'Mañana Será Bonito' I recorded there," she admitted. "When I need to disconnect from the world and connect with myself I also go there. The culture, the music, the colors, the hospitality, the energy... everything feels very authentic and special there."

Karol G went on to say that people in the Dominican Republic "have embraced me in a way that fills my heart and inspires me all the time. Today this song comes out, and the video that I also filmed there, represents the flavor not only of a country but of our Latin community throughout the world... happy and contagious!!! I can't wait for you to dance to it too."

© Henry Hwu

Currently, Karol G is on the "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO EUROPE SUMMER TOUR", which set attendance and revenue records in the United States and Latin America. Her journey across Europe is already making history as the largest Latin European tour in history, achieving sold-out shows in all the scheduled cities. The show is a celebration where the Colombian superstar engages with her audience, delivering dynamic performances with infectious enthusiasm, dynamic choreography, and striking visual effects. According to Live Nation these are some of the milestones Karol G has achieved during her European tour: