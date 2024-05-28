©GettyImages
Feid surprises Karol G with a romantic gesture on stage: ‘I love you baby’

The pair have also shared the stage before, making fans excited every time they have a public interaction.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Feid and Karol G are taking a new step in their relationship. The fan-favorite couple have been together for a while now, despite not showing much of their everyday life on social media. However, this seems to have changed, as they are now more comfortable displaying their love, sharing clothes, and sharing sweet gestures in front of their fans and on Instagram.

After the Colombian singer decided to share a photo with her boyfriend, making it Instagram official that they continue their relationship, fans showed their excitement. But it didn’t stop there, as Feid decided to take it a step further, and couldn’t hide how thrilled he was about having Karol at his latest concert, as part of his U.S. tour.

Feid performed his hit songs on stage and stopped for a moment to let the audience know that his girlfriend was in attendance, enjoying the show. “I love you baby,” he says in a viral video shared by one of his fans. Other videos also show Karol G dancing and singing along to his songs in Austin, Texas.

Feid had previously shown support to Karol G during her popular tour ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ and attended multiple dates, including in Los Angeles, and during her tour in Colombia. The pair continue to go strong in their relationship, and in their professional careers, with many wondering if wedding bells are coming for the couple, or if they will be expanding their family soon.

The pair have also shared the stage before, making fans excited every time they have a public interaction, and keep feeling comfortable to share more of their love life with the public.

