Karol G continues sharing clothes with her boyfriend Feid: Who wore it best?

Karol G and Feid continue to go strong in their relationship. The fan-favorite couple went public with their romance last year after keeping their relationship under wraps, but it was during the singer’s latest stadium tour ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ that she decided to show her love for Feid publicly.

Before going all out with their relationship, fans of the pair noticed some clues that indicated that they were already together, despite preferring to keep their love life private. Online users shared photos of the pair, where it was clear that they had started sharing clothes, including during their early stages of dating.

The Colombian singer was first spotted wearing a blue shirt with a tropical pattern, which was previously worn by Feid. She also wore a white shirt in one of her TikTok videos, previously seen on Feid on social media.

And while the pair are now dating publically, they still like to show their love and admiration for each other by sharing shirts and T-shirts. During her recent promotional interviews and appearances for the Netflix series ‘Griselda,’ starring Sofia Vergara, Karol was photographed wearing an oversized orange shirt, and it took minutes for fans to notice that the shirt was owned by Feid, who previously wore it while hanging out with the singer.

The couple has also been spotted sharing sunglasses and hats, proving that they continue their romance, despite not posting much about each other on social media. Feid has also been a supportive boyfriend when it comes to her professional career, as the pair shared a sweet moment at the Latin Grammys, where Karol was seen hugging him after winning one of the most coveted awards of the ceremony.