Karol G responds to Bad Bunny, says she is the real ‘Bichota’

Karol G gave an incredible performance to her fans in Medellin, Colombia. The acclaimed singer had some surprises prepared during the latest date of her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour, including special guests and an unexpected statement following Bad Bunny’s recent song, where he discussed her title of ‘La Bichota.’

“I come from Puerto Rico from where the real Bichotas are,” the singer said in his new song ‘Vuelve Candy B.’ And while the Colombian singer didn’t immediately respond to it, fans were quick to share their thoughts, as Karol G is known to have the title of Bichota during her path to stardom.

The singer took a moment during her performance to declare that she is the real one despite being more Bichotas out there. “Understand that there can be many Bichotas in the world. But from [Medellin] is the real Bichota!” she said on stage, making the audience go crazy.

Karol G brought many unexpected guests to the stage on the second night of her show, giving her hometown a jaw-dropping performance. One of the most special moments of the night happened when Feid joined her, as the pair are known to be in a romantic relationship and continue to support each other.

The couple even shared a dance on stage and held hands at one point. Apart from Feid, Peso Pluma and Tiesto were there to perform their respective collaborations with the singer. Other guests making special appearances on the first night of her shows in Medellin include Becky G, Mar Mejía, Jhay P, Nath, Agudelo 888, Young Miko, and Romeo Santos.