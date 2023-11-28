Did Bad Bunny dethroned Michael Jackson as ‘The King of Pop’? Forbes ignites controversy

Celebrities have been given honorary titles for their contributions to the entertainment industry for many years. While there is room for new talent, there are often controversial conversations that fans are unwilling to have when these newcomers threaten to overshadow music legends.

Bad Bunny is at the center of a controversy after Forbes named him “The King of Pop” on their latest list of the most successful singers under 30. According to the publication, his honorific nickname comes because “everything he creates becomes a worldwide hit.”

Despite Bad Bunny’s mindblowing success, Forbes‘ title has caused dissatisfaction among Jackson’s fans, as they considered it disrespectful and an exaggeration. Despite some opposition, others support calling the Puerto Rican star a source of pride for the Latino community.

Bad Bunny has had an incredible year, and his career is still rising. According to Forbes reports, the 29-year-old artist’s YouTube channel “has garnered over 32 billion views,” surpassing those of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift. He has also won three Grammy Awards and 11 Latin Grammys, making him one of the most successful musicians of our time.

In April, Bad Bunny made history as the first Latin artist to headline the Coachella music festival, singing exclusively in Spanish. The article concludes by mentioning that Bad Bunny earned about $88 million in 2022 from his world tours, billions of streams, and various sponsorship deals with top-tier brands, including Adidas and Corona. As a result, he was also named one of the highest-paid artists in the world.