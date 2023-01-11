Bad Bunny becomes the first Latino to headline Coachella

Bad Bunny is one of the three top-billed artists at Coachella this year. This marks the first time a Latino headlines the beloved California show and caps off an incredible run for Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” era.

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Bad Bunny will be headlining the show’s first evening, on Friday, April 14. He’ll also be performing on Friday, April 21st. Other headliners include Blackpink and Frank Ocean. This marks the first time all three performers are performing at Coachella and the first time where there’s not a white performer headlining any of the dates.

Other stand-out Hispanics in Coachella’s lineup include Rosalia, who is Blackpink’s second headliner, Kali Uchis, Becky G, 070 Shake, and more.

Presale tickets will be released this Friday, with organizers expecting high demand. “For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2,” shared the festival on Twitter. Weekend passes start at $499.