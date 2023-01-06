Fans believe ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Bad Bunny’s infamous phone-throwing controversy: Here’s the proof!

When it comes to predictions, The Simpsons have many in their arsenal. The legendary animated sitcom created by Matt Groening is known for showcasing significant pop culture moments that a few years, months, or weeks later become real. Bad Bunny and the infamous phone-throwing controversy star the show’s latest predictions.

According to the show and the artist’s fans, the Puerto Rican rapper’s action is similar to the one depicted on one of the Simpsons’ episodes of December 2021, in which the music video for Bad Bunny’s song “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” was featured alongside the famous characters.

©The Simpsons



Fans believe ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Bad Bunny’s infamous phone-trowing controversy: Here’s the proof!

The clip shows Homer obsessed with his phone while Marge decides to leave him because of it. After trying to win her back, Homer finds her in the front row of a Bad Bunny concert to join the star on stage later. The animated version of Bad Bunny grabs Homer’s phone and smashes it on the ground.

©The Simpsons



The now-viral video has fans believing it is another Simpson’s premonition, with many claiming “The Simpsons did it again.”

The official Twitter account for The Simpsons reacted by sharing the clip with the caption, “Otra ve‘ me toca ser el malo,” which translated into English means, “I have to be the bad guy again.”

Otra ve' me toca ser el malo. pic.twitter.com/4ze35hrk5K — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) January 5, 2023

The long-running animated comedy is known worldwide for somehow predicting moments such as the election of President Donald Trump and many more.

In early January, The Puerto Rican star, who is supposed to be enjoying the new year away from the stages and living a simple life, took to social media to defend himself after a situation with a fan while he was vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

In a viral video, Bad Bunny is seen walking alongside his friends in Casa de Campo, a private and exclusive residential community in La Romana on the southeast coast of the Caribbean nation. Suddenly, a woman got extremely close to the artist while holding her phone, shouting and recording in selfie mode.

A few seconds later, Bad Bunny grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it into the bushes. The fan immediately stepped back to recover her phone while everyone following the artist became quiet for a moment. “You have to respect his space,” said someone from the crew.