Bad Bunny is taking a break in 2023: The reason behind his decision

It seems Bad Bunny will be focusing on himself in 2023. The successful singer has revealed during a recent interview with Billboard, that he will be taking a break from many of his commitments, after having a very busy 2022, which included a new album, his acting debut, and fashion collaborations.

The 28-year-old star confirmed that he will be taking a break, explaining the reasons behind his decision. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements.”

He continued, “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your a– off.”

Bad Bunny also says that he doesn’t have any specific goals for next year, taking a more spontaneous approach, and hoping to have fun in the process of creating.

“I’m at a point where, no matter what happens, I’m not looking for anything to happen,” he explained to Billboard. “For example, I wasn’t looking for a collab with Drake. It was very spontaneous. Now it’s different. Now everybody — the biggest artist you can think of — wants to collaborate with me.”

The talented musician is releasing his fifth and final collaboration with Adidas, and while the popularity of the limited edition sneakers has been on the rise, the singer is now terminating his partnership with a fifth signature style, available December 10th.

Bad Bunny is known for his incredible and unique sense of style, always showing his fascination for fashion and setting multiple trends since the beginning of his career.