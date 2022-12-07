Bad Bunny and Adidas release fifth and final collaboration: See new sneaker model

Bad Bunny and Adidas are releasing their last collaboration together. Fans of the Latin icon remember his first collaboration with Adidas back in March 2021, and while the popularity of the limited edition sneakers has been on the rise, the singer is now terminating his partnership with a fifth signature style.

“Bad Bunny’s latest Forum features an all-white color paying homage to an endless Summer in the Winter months,” Adidas shared, adding, “Summer lives in you siempre.”

The last collaboration will be available December 10th on the website, with three shades to choose from, ‘Cloud White,’ ‘Chalk White,’ and ‘Clear Onix.’

Bad Bunny is known for his incredible and unique sense of style, always showing his fascination for fashion and setting multiple trends since the beginning of his career.

“Embrace a cool change as we turn the heat up on a fresh season, built for duality. It’s all about Benito’s take on an eternal summer as our new silhouette gets the Bad Bunny treatment. Fire and ice have never looked hotter,” Adidas shared on their official website.

The singer previously talked about his love for footwear during an interview with Complex. “In terms of my sneaker game…it’s really developed now that I can buy more. Two years ago, I didn’t have the amount of money I have now. So, it’s just now that I’ve been able to fulfill all the dreams I had as a kid to buy the sneakers that I want.”