Bad Bunny makes a move on a Colombian TikTok model

Bad Bunny reached out to one of his concertgoers after he saw her video on TikTok.

The clip was shared by Sara Orrego, who recorded herself at his concert singing and having a great time.

The video shows Orrego getting ready for the concert, as she recites the spoken portion of the song “Titi me pregunto.” Afterward, the video cuts to Orrego singing the same song at the concert.

In the TikTok video, a follower wrote in Spanish, “I think if Bad Bunny sees this, he’ll fall in love with you.” Surprising everyone, Bad Bunny replied to his comment and wrote, “I think so too.”

The Twitter account San Benito then recorded Bad Bunny’s Instagram and TikTok activity, showing that Bad Bunny started liking Orrego’s posts on Instagram.

Bad Bunny has been dating Gabriela Berlingheri, with the two being linked together since 2017. While their relationship has been kept out of the public spotlight, the two have shared photos together, have collaborated on various songs, and have even made a red carpet appearance in the year 2020.

While they’re clearly in each other’s lives, getting a puppy this year and with Berligheri appearing in one of his music videos and plenty of his concerts, the last time Bad Bunny spoke of their relationship he said they were friends. “Gabriela and I are such close friends, best friends,” he said in an Instagram live in May.