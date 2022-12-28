Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation handed thousands of Christmas gifts to children in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation surprised thousands of children in Puerto Rico with tons of Christmas gifts. The global sensation’s non-profit handed over 25,000 gifts, as reported by CiberCuba, on December 27, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan.

During the “Bonita Tradición” (Beautiful Tradition) event, Bad Bunny welcomed kids with their parents, personally delivered the gifts, and immortalized the moment with pictures.

The official Instagram account of the Good Bunny Foundation shared a glimpse of the beautiful encounter. They featured some gifts the attendees were getting, including sporting, art, and music items such as footballs and basketballs, baseballs, pianos, guitars, violins, and much more.

Camila Vega, the development coordinator of the Good Bunny Foundation, told EFE that “the objective of distributing articles of art, music, and sport is because they are the three pillars of the social organization. We aim to support children and young people with limited resources and direct them to be leaders under those three pillars”.

This is the third year that Bad Bunny and his foundation have held the event. They began in 2018 and continued in 2019; unfortunately, in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to pause and decided to resume in 2022.

In the past, Bad Bunny has shared that although his music is not for children, he wanted to use his foundation to lend a helping hand to those kids in need. “I have never said that music is for children... In the same way, I wanted to give something to the children of Puerto Rico that I know many follow me,” he noted.

In September 2022, the reggaeton singer helped a 10-year-old Uvalde survivor and her family with a gift that would change their lives forever. The number one Latin singer in the world aided Mayah Zamora and her family after learning she lived nearby where the Robb Elementary School shooter lived.