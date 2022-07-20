How to benefit from Bad Bunny’s Good Bunny Foundation $500k Deja Tu Huella fund

Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation launched the $500,000 Deja Tu Huella Fund, a campaign to support Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico by awarding $25,000 to 20 individuals who are effecting positive change.

To spread the word, the Puerto Rican rapper has partnered with Cheetos once again, and for the third consecutive year, they will award people leaving their positive mark on the world.

“I am proud to partner with Cheetos for a third year. Cheetos is known to celebrate all forms of self-expression, and, each year, we’ve been able to support people out there leaving their mark,” said Bad Bunny. “From expanding the Latin Music category at the American Music Awards in 2020 to collaborating with Adidas for an exclusive fashion line in 2021, and now the Deja tu Huella Fund this year, Cheetos has shown its commitment to a community that has impacted and continues to impact my life tremendously.”

How To Enter

Starting July 18 through August 19, Chester wants to hear directly from fans about how they would use their magic touch to transform their Hispanic community. Fans across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are invited, via TikTok, to share what they would do with $25,000 to support their communities. Whether through art, music, fashion, food, education, community service, or something else, everyone has the power to transform the world around them Fans can use the #DejatuHuellaFund and #Entry hashtags when sharing a TikTok video showcasing how they’d use the fund to effect positive change.

A panel of judges representing the Cheetos brand and The Good Bunny Foundation will select 20 winners to each receive a $25,000 award that can be put toward work to impact Hispanic communities. The winners will be announced in October on social media.

“As a brand known for leaving its mark in culture, Cheetos is here to encourage others to do the same,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “In the third iteration of the Deja tu Huella campaign, we’re eager to support fans on the ground in Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We’re excited to hear from so many amazing individuals and learn more about the impressive ways they are taking action.”