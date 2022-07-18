Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o help a group of students advances their careers with a scholarship

Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o announced this year’s Write Her Future Scholarship Fund winners. A group of deserving recipients was informed during the NAACP’s ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies that they will be able to continue their studies.

The NAACP partnership helps bring equity to education and encourages career development in the United States. The brand pledged to donate $2 million by 2025.

©GettyImages



Lupita Nyong’o and scholarship winners pose for a photo on stage during Lancôme Write Her Future Scholarship Winners Ceremony at NAACP’s ACT-SO Awards at Atlantic City Convention Center on July 17, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Lancôme Ambassadress, Oscar award-winning actress and published author who has been a supporter of the Write Her Future program, joined the brand at the ceremony to present the scholarships to the young winners and speak to attendees about the importance of equity in education.

“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” says Nyong’o. “I’ve always loved learning, and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

ACT-SO is a year-long program targeted at high school students across that country that promotes their growth in disciplines ranging from visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts and provides scholarship opportunities. Through its partnership with NAACP and ACT-SO, the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund builds on Lancôme’s global commitment to empower women through literacy, education, mentoring, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“We’re excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion,” said President & CEO Derrick Johnson. “Young people are the future. We’re excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation.”

The scholarships awarded will allow the students to further their development in areas ranging from STEM, business management, marketing, and writing. “Lancôme, at its core, seeks to bring happiness to its customers, but nothing brings us more joy than seeing the winners of our first Write Her Future Scholarship Fund receive their awards today,” says Lancôme USA, General Manager Giovanni Valentini. “We’ve been so impressed by all the applicants, but we couldn’t be prouder of the amazing finalists recognized today and see our mission of providing equitable educational opportunities for young women of color come to fruition today.”