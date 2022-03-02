Lupita Nyong’o is 39!

The fashion icon celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, March 1, posting a few photos to her Instagram page to celebrate the occassion.

The first set of pictures the actress uploaded shows her frolicking on the beach, wearing a long, flowy skirt as she spins around in the sand to celebrate another year.

“It’s my birthday, and I’ll twirl if I want to!” she wrote in her caption, tagging her location as Karachi, Pakistan.

Her next post proved just how much the actress likes to twirl, showing Lupita in another skirt that she paired with a matching cropped blazer on top.

Of course, being the professional she is, it looked like Nyong’o still had work to tend to on her birthday, but she was still having the time of her life, writing in her caption: “In my birthday suit and loving it!”

Ever since the Black Panther star stepped foot on her first red carpet so many years ago, she’s become a favorite among fans and fellow celebs alike.

In honor of her birthday, take a look at some of her best outfits from over the years: