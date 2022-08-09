Bad Bunny and adidas are taking reggaeton fans and sneakerheads to travel to Puerto Rico in a custom-wrapped, baby blue airplane and have the time of their lives in “La Isla del Encanto.”

The Puerto Rican rapper and the multinational corporation have been collaborating since 2021 with the release of Forum Lows and Response CLs. Bad Bunny will be launching a new offering — the Forum Buckle Low “Blue Tint” — to capture the spirit of Summer truly.

©adidas



Bad Bunny and adidas are taking fans to Puerto Rico and NYC

Fans visiting Puerto Rico will also fly to New York to enjoy Bad Bunny’s live concert in the Bronx on August 27. Winners will be announced on August 18.

On August 5th, Bad Bunny kicked off his world tour in a 3-hour beach-themed performance at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Coincidently, the Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation was the first Hispanic to play at this Florida stadium.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., continues with stops in Miami (this week), following Boston, Chicago, New York, and many more cities before doing a final U.S. performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st.

Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation also launched the $500,000 Deja Tu Huella Fund, a campaign to support Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico by awarding $25,000 to 20 individuals who are effecting positive change.

To spread the word, the Puerto Rican rapper has partnered with Cheetos once again, and for the third consecutive year, they will award people leaving their positive mark on the world.

How To Enter