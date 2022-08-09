This past Friday, August 5th, Bad Bunny took Orlando by a storm with a truly spectacular 3-hour beach-themed performance at the Camping World Stadium. Coincidently, the Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation was the first hispanic to play at this Florida stadium.

The show was a huge stunning success with an extravagant production that included dancers, fireworks and pyrotechnics, not to mention the stage set ups. Plus, Bad Bunny poured his heart and soul singing most of the songs from his last album, “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

©Courtesy: Live Nation - Photo credit: Alex Perez





The tour, which is being promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., continues with stops in Miami (this week), following Boston, Chicago, New York and many more cities before doing a final U.S. performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 1st. However, Benito (a.k.a Bad Bunny) will then head to Latin America in October. For some select dates during the tour, two special guests, U.S., GRAMMY nominated DJ and Record Producer, Alesso and ten-time GRAMMY nominated artist Diplo will join Bad Bunny on stage.

Scroll below to see all of Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates and the best photos from his amazing kick-off performance in Florida.

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

U.S. Tour Dates

12-Aug – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

13-Aug – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium>

18-Aug – Boston, MA – Fenway Park^

20-Aug – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

23-Aug – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

27-Aug – New York, NY – Yankee Stadium> – SOLD OUT

28-Aug – New York, NY – Yankee Stadium>

1-Sept – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^ – SOLD OUT

2-Sept – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

7-Sept – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

9-Sept – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium^

14-Sept – Oakland, CA – RingCentral Coliseum^

17-Sept – San Diego, CA – PETCO Park^ – SOLD OUT

18-Sept – San Diego, CA – PETCO Park^

23-Sept – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

24-Sept – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

28-Sept – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

30-Sept – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium> – SOLD OUT

1-Oct – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium>

Latin America Tour Dates