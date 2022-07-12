Bad Bunny is playing at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game!

Bad Bunny has joined the roster for the 2022 MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The Puerto Rican singer will be holding a bat instead of a microphone this Saturday, July 16th, at Dodgers Stadium. “El Conejo Malo” along with Bryan Cranston, J.K. Simmons, Action Bronson, Hunter Pence, and Shawn Green are joining previously announced celebrities Quavo, JoJo Siwa, Rob Lowe, Lele Pons, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Anthony Ramos, and more.



It’s great to see Latino representation like Bad Bunny, real name Benito Ocasio on the roster. The exciting night also includes a performance from Mexican-American Global superstar Becky G for the All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert.





All-Star Saturday is going to be star-studded and will stream live on Peacock, YouTube, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report & Across MLB’s Social Platforms. The MLB Network will air the game Monday, July 18. If you’re interested in attending the game, the event is included with the purchase of an All-Star Saturday Ticket, which is available now at AllStarGame.com. The gates open at 2:00 pm, with the first 10,000 fans to enter the ballpark receiving a special All-Star Player Replica Ring presented by FTX.