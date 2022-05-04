MLB and the Los Angeles Dodgers have started the official countdown to All-Star week

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers have unveiled an exciting and robust All-Star schedule featuring fan events from Friday, July 15th through Tuesday, July 19th concentrated in three iconic locations in Los Angeles: Dodger Stadium, L.A. Live, and Santa Monica Pier & Beach. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to attend the official launch and countdown for all-star week and we also got to speak to Jaime Jarrín, “the Spanish voice of the Dodgers” and one of the most recognizable voices in all of sports broadcasting. He has been calling Dodger games since 1959 and is entering his 64th and final season with the club in 2022.

This will be the second Midsummer Classic held at Dodger Stadium, with the last All-Star game being held in Los Angeles more than 40 years ago in 1980. The stadium is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Check out the schedule below and get ready for all-star week.





CAPITAL ONE ALL-STAR OCEANFRONT: FRIDAY, JULY 15 – 17 AT SANTA MONICA PIER & BEACH

MLB All-Star Week opens with its first-ever beach event on Friday, July 15th. On Saturday, July 16th, MLB will also partner on a beach clean-up in Santa Monica with Heal the Bay, a local nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean.

MLB LIVE IN DTLA: SATURDAY, JULY 16 – TUESDAY, JULY 19 AT L.A. LIVE

On Saturday, July 16th, MLB Live in DTLA gets underway with Capital One PLAY BALL PARK – the world’s biggest and most playable baseball & softball festival – inside and outside the Los Angeles Convention Center and throughout the L.A. Live campus. Also from Saturday-Tuesday of All-Star Week at MLB Live in DTLA, the MLB All-Star Block Party joins the free fan festivities. The All-Star Red Carpet Show is on Tuesday, July 19th where fans can see the 2022 MLB All-Stars and their families showcase their style on a classic Hollywood Red Carpet.

DODGER STADIUM: FRIDAY, JULY 15 – TUESDAY, JULY 19

MLB All-Star Week’s action on the field begins Saturday, July 16th at Dodger Stadium with the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game followed by the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will feature stars from stage, screen, music, sports, and the internet along with MLB legends. Past participants have included Steve Aoki, Jessica Biel, Simone Biles, Quincy Brown, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, and more.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby headlines Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 18th from Dodger Stadium. The MLB All-Star Game returns to Dodger Stadium for the first time in four decades on Tuesday, July 19th.

The All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 16 languages across 210 countries and territories.

