Watch Bad Bunny in the poster for “Bullet Train”

Bad Bunny will soon be an action movie star. The singer and global icon is co-starring in the film “Bullet Train,” alongside an A-list cast led by Brad Pitt. The film will be released on August 5th.

©Sony Pictures



The film’s poster highlights the story’s lead characters.

The poster puts Brad Pitt right in the center, surrounded by accompanying characters and foes. The cast is rounded out by Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brain Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Michael Shannon. “Bullet Train” is directed by David Leitch, who’s previously directed “John Wick,” “Deadpool 2” and “Atomic Blonde,” promising an action-packed thriller.

The film follows Ladybug, an assassin played by Pitt, who goes on a killing spree within a Japanese bullet train, encountering various foes. The synopsis reads: “Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train.“

Earlier this year, the film’s trailer was released, showing a look at some of the action and comedic elements in the story. Bad Bunny makes a brief appearance when Pitt is trying to steal a briefcase, showing off his wrestling skills by flipping him over a table while wearing a Mexican outfit.

“Bullet Train” is Bad Bunny’s most recent acting part, but it’s not his last. He will soon star in “American Sole” and is scheduled to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the lead character in “El Muerto,” where he’ll play a superpowered wrestler. He would become the first Latino to headline a Marvel movie.