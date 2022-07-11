Bad Bunny’s record is no. 1 in Billboard charts for fourth week

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the soundtrack of the summer. The record, released on May 6th, has remained at the top of the Billboard charts for four weeks. The record hasn’t dipped lower than the second spot since it was released.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” is the second album to be performed in all Spanish to reach number 1 in the Billboard charts. The first was Bad Bunny’s previous record, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo,” released in 2020.

Aside from breaking records for Latinos in music, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has prevailed in the charts while other records have ebbed and flowed over the course of the summer. According to the tracking service Luminate, the record has 1.9 billion streams in the US and the equivalent of 1.4 million sales.

The other albums occupying the top spots on the Billboard chart are Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” in number 2, Drake’s “Honestly Nevermind” in number 3, and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” in number 4.

Bad Bunny has been celebrating the release of his record on his Instagram. Over the past few week’s he’s consistently shared TikToks of his followers enjoying his music and completing dance challenges. He’s also shared a good amount of selfies on the beach and the music videos for his songs “Me Porto Bonito” and “Moscow Mule.”