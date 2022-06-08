Bad Bunny to headline Made In America festival alongside Tyler, The Creator

Made In America just announced their lineup for this year’s edition of the beloved Philadelphia music festival.

The annual festival, which will take place at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3 and 4, will be headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator.

In addition to the reggaetonero and the Odd Future founder, more artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Snoh Aalegra, and Victoria Monet will be performing over the course of the two day festival.

For more information about the festival and how you can get tickets, visit the Made In America festival’s website. A two-day tier 1 pass is $150, while a two-day VIP pass is $750.

First launched by Jay-Z back in 2012, 2022’s stacked lineup announcement comes following last year’s edition of the festival, which was headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby.

This is one of many upcoming festival dates for Tyler, The Creator, who will be headlining Primavera Sound Barcelona later this week. He recently wrapped up his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which reportedly brought in more than $32 million over several months earlier this year.

To say Bad Bunny has a full plate this summer would be an understatement. While this is his only announced festival date, so far, El Conejo Malo is heading on a stadium tour throughout North and South America beginning in August. That comes after already wrapping up the highest-earning tour of 2022 thus far, El Último Tour Del Mundo, this April.

It’s safe to say Made In America is gonna be something special this year.