Bad Bunny drops the official music video for ‘Me Porto Bonito’ featuring Chencho Corleone

Bad Bunny’s latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, continues making headlines and topping the music charts. The Puertorican sensation is now presenting the music video for one of the songs with the highest number of reproductions. To kick off the summer, the global superstar and award-winning rapper introduced “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleone.

The track’s video shows Bad Bunny washing a truck while the female counterpart waits alongside her friend.

©Bad Bunny





Following the release of his fourth studio album on Friday, May 6, the star earned his second #1 on the Billboard 200. An impressive enough feat on its own, that stat becomes all the more exciting when you add that this milestone marks only the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the 66-year-old chart.

Un Verano Sin Ti’s #1 spot comes with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week of May 12. It is also the reggaetonero’s best week in terms of units earned.

Bad Bunny also became the first artist in history to earn over 100 million total streams on Spotify eight days in a row, hitting the milestone every day from May 6-13, according to Chart Data. With consistent numbers like that, it’s safe to say Un Verano Sin Ti isn’t seeing that second-week slump.

Following this monumental release, Benito is set to embark on his first stadium endeavor: the World’s Hottest Tour. In August, the artist will play huge venues like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and he’ll hit Latin American countries, including Ecuador, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Watch “Me Porto Bonito” below