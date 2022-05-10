The 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show
The most successful

Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony’s world tours are among the most lucrative events

“El Conejo Malo” has an average income of over 3.2 million dollars, while the salsa singer made $939,871 in ticket sales

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Bad Bunny just released his album Un Verano Sin Ti, and according to Pollstar’s data, the Puerto Rican rapper has one of the most lucrative concerts, earning second place on the trade magazine’s list of the 20 most successful tours.

According to the publication, “El Conejo Malo” has an average income of over 3.2 million dollars per city.

Bad Bunny In Concert - Miami, FL©GettyImages
Bad Bunny performs during his El Último Tour Del Mundo at FTX Arena on April 01, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

In position 11 comes Marc Anthony, whose numbers are pretty impressive and has been making headlines with his “Pa’lla Voy Tour.” In recent weeks, the salsa singer made $939,871 in ticket sales.

Following the successful boricuas comes Ana Gabriel —the only Latina on the list— followed by Ricardo Arjona and Alejandro Fernández.

Pollstar’s 20 most lucrative world tours data include the average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket for the week of May 9.

  1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.
  2. BadBunny; $3,228,467; $196.79.
  3. Elton John; 2,521,931; $179.21.
  4. Genesis; $2,433,613; $160.21.
  5. Billie Eilish; $1,629,104; $123.07.
  6. Eric Church; $1,597,204; $113.50.
  7. John Mayer; $1,513,909; $128.17.
  8. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.
  9. Tool; $1,257,355; $108.63.
  10. New Edition; $1,237,331; $112.39.
  11. Mark Anthony; $939,871; $115.15.
  12. Journey; $905,993; $90.36.
  13. Maxwell; $822,729; $105.95.
  14. Andre Rieu; $775,687; $101.37.
  15. Tyler, The Creator; $769,465; $74.03.
  16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $709,265; $101.25.
  17. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.
  18. Ana Gabriel; $675,841; $101.14.
  19. Ricardo Arjona; $620,152; $124.04.
  20. Alejandro Fernandez; $524,321; $72.49.
