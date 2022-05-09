Marc Anthony knows how to make a girl feel special. The legendary singer’s girlfriend Nadia Ferreira is celebrating her 22nd birthday tomorrow, May 10th, and yesterday they headed to Florida on a private jet to start the festivities. Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 has been documenting the fun on Instagram, and last night, Anthony was able to pull off an amazing surprise, inviting her closest friends and mom Ludy Ferreira. Check out what’s been going on with her special birthday week below.

