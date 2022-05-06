Justin Timberlake gave a special performance at Jessica Biel’s birthday party

Justin Timberlake gave Jessica Biel the sweetest gift for her birthday celebration, revealing during her latest interview with Ellen DeGeneres that he organized an “amazing” party and included an important performance.

Loading the player...

The actress explained that her husband wanted to do something special for her 40th birthday and thought about bringing his band for a private concert.

“He did surprise me. He threw me such an amazing, amazing party, and he flew his band in and he performed for me,” she continued, “I mean, look, I will go head-to-head with anybody, but I’m his number one fan. Who do I want to see on my birthday is him and his band,” the star said.

Jessica says she is Justin’s biggest fan and praised him for being a talented singer. “He’s my favorite. He performed all covers of songs that made up our time together. So, like, everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway,” she revealed.

Ellen was intrigued about his cover of Radiohead and asked which song he played for her birthday, to which she replied, “Maybe he did Nude? I mean, his voice on Radiohead is something else!”

Jessica also took a moment to talk about her kids and their love for music, explaining that their 7-year-old Silas is very interested in “orchestras, symphonies, movie scores, and also EDM,” and their 21-month-old son Phineas seems to enjoy guitar and drums, which makes sense as Justin is known for being a great musician.