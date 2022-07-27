Barack Obama unveils his summer playlist: Includes Bad Bunny and Rosalia

Barack Obama has unveiled his favorite songs of the summer! The former president is sharing his 2022 summer playlist, which includes new hits and old classics.

Some of his highlights in Spanish include Rosalia’s ‘Saoko,’ and even ‘Ojitos Lindos’ by Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo. See the full list here!

Starting on the top with Beyonce’s new single ‘Break my Soul’ and ‘More Than You Know’ by Dr. John. Obama also showed some love for Harry Styles and his latest album, including on his annual list ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant,’ adding ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy’s,’ ‘Mighty Love by The Spinners, ‘Persuasive’ by Doechii and ‘Feelin Alright’ by Joe Cocker.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote in the Instagram caption, asking his fans and followers for some recommendations. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”