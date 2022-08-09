This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 28th. While no host has been announced, over the past weeks MTV has released the list of nominees and the evening’s performers. They also announced that Nicki Minaj would be this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, having a long history with MTV, including 17 nominations in the show’s history.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gilmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, in a press release. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’”

This year’s event will take place at the Prudential Center, in New Jersey. The nominees are led by Lin Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow, with 7 nominations each, with Harry Styles and Doja Cat trailing closely behind with 6 nominations each. Other Latino artists that were nominated include Camila Cabello, Karol G, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and Farruko.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the evening’s performers: