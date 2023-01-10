Bad Bunny goes on hiatus and restricts all his social media accounts

Bad Bunny announced in 2022 that he would take 2023 to rest and enjoy life. After kicking off the new year with controversy, the Puerto Rican artist restricted his social media accounts until further notice.

The “Me Porto Bonito” interpreter made his Instagram and Twitter accounts private and left a message on his bio that reads: “You are going to miss me.”

©Bad Bunny



“You are going to miss me”

Before going silent, Benito took to social media to defend himself after a situation with a fan while he was vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

In a viral video, Bad Bunny is seen walking alongside his friends in Casa de Campo, a private and exclusive residential community in La Romana on the southeast coast of the Caribbean nation. Suddenly, a woman got extremely close to the artist while holding her phone, shouting and recording in selfie mode.

A few seconds later, Bad Bunny grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it into the bushes. The fan immediately stepped back to recover her phone while everyone following the artist became quiet for a moment. “You have to respect his space,” said someone from the crew. Another fan walking behind the artist said he was still the best even though he had that rude reaction.

After the much-talked-about moment, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer took to Twitter to express his unapologetic point of view. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote. “Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is.” He also used a hashtag that loosely translates to “I don’t give a damn.”

Days later, fans undusted an episode of The Simpsons showcasing Bad Bunny’s song “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” alongside the famous characters. The clip shows Homer obsessed with his phone while Marge decides to leave him because of it. After trying to win her back, Homer finds her in the front row of a Bad Bunny concert to join the star on stage later. The animated version of Bad Bunny grabs Homer’s phone and smashes it on the ground.