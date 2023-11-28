Fans think Karol G looks just like Khloé Kardashian after hairstyle transformation

This is not the first time Karol G has been compared to Khloé Kardashian. The reality star and the Colombian singer share some physical similarities, however, it was Karol G’s recent hairstyle transformation that surprised fans as she stepped out to walk the red carpet of the 2023 Billboards.

The famous Kardashian is known for rocking her blonde hair, most recently going platinum blonde, styling it in long loose waves. Meanwhile, the singer is currently in her pink hair era amid the success of her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ album and her sold-out stadium tour.

The musician decided to change her hair and go platinum blonde for a special occasion, giving an incredible performance at the Billboards and showing off her new style with a wet hair illusion look, posing for the cameras on the red carpet and wearing a nude minidress and matching heels.

Fans of both stars were quick to point out the similarities on social media. “I can’t be the only one that sees that Karol G and Khloe look the same,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Has anyone ever seen Karol G and Khloe Kardashian in the same place?” adding, “How does nobody talk about how similar Karol G and Khloe Kardashian look?”

The singer also rocked a stunning makeup look, including a soft pink lip and dark eyeshadow. Karol G performed some of her hit songs during the awards ceremony, including ‘QLONA,’ ‘Ojos Ferrari’ and her upcoming collaboration with Kali Uchis, ‘Ojos Ferrari.’ The two Colombian stars will be releasing their new music video on Friday, November 23.