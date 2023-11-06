Khloé Kardashian criticized of heavily photoshopping her birthday tribute to Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian decided to share a heartfelt tribute to her mom Kris Jenner, celebrating her 68th birthday, writing an emotional message and posting a series of photos, including one where the mom-daughter duo can be seen smiling at each other.

And while the famous Kardashian just wanted to share a sweet moment with her mom, many were quick to point out the editing on the photos, accusing Khloé of heavily photoshopping the images, calling her out in the comments. Online users claimed that she manipulated the photos, including her arms and even Kris’s neck.

“You are the most remarkable woman I have ever known. Your presence makes everyone around you want to be a better, kinder, a more driven version of themselves,” the reality star wrote. “You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. I don’t know how you do it but you do it daily.”

“That’s a weird way to photoshop an arm. You’d think she’d notice that,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Legit.. who’s faces are those??!” adding, “This is sad. This clearly was a very sweet photo. They should’ve left it alone.”

And while the post received many negative comments, fans of the family praised them for the sweet birthday tribute. “Always love Khloe’s caption,you can always tell she genuinely appreciate the existence of her loved ones,” one person added, “Khloe this caption is every mamas dream, you’re so lucky to love so hard and explain it so perfectly.”