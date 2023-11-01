Kardashian/Jenner 2023 Halloween Costume Roundup

Halloween is finally here! With the spooky holiday on a Tuesday, celebrities have been dressing up for days. The Kardashian/Jenner clan went all out this year with group costumes, mother-daughter costumes, and individual looks. See what the famous family dressed up as this year.



1. North West

Keeping the Kardashian/Jenner costume aesthetic alive is North West who became the Cheetah Girls with her friends. It’s perfect. No notes.

2. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian had an epic group costume dressing up as Bratz dolls. They were joined by friends Olivia Pierson, and Natalie June Halcro. The costume has started some controversy though, with people accusing them of overtanning.

3. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner transformed into Wonder Woman with a Hollywood level costume. She may be a contender for the best dressed out of the family.

4. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are due any day now. They celebrated their second Halloween as a married couple by dressing up as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.

5. North West and Kim Kardashian

One of the most epic partner costumes this year came from mom Kim and North who dressed up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless.

6. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

The Jenner sisters had their own duo costume dressing up as sugar and spice from Batman Returns.

7. Kendall Jenner

Before becoming Wonder Woman, Jenner channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

8. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney kicked off the Halloween festivities by dressing up as her sister Kim.