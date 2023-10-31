Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted having breakfast post-Halloween

After a period of no sightings, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted together again. The two were seen having breakfast at around 11 am after Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Mormont in Los Angeles, where the two attended together.

©GrosbyGroup



Jenner and Bad Bunny at the restaurant

Photos show Bad Bunny and Jenner enjoying some breakfast, sitting in a restaurant with a backdrop of some palm trees. Bad Bunny wore a maroon sweater while Jenner wore a black longsleeved shirt. He’s seen drinking some coffee while she talks to him and points towards somewhere offscreen.

TMZ reports that the two had breakfast at a restaurant near the Beverly Hills Hotel, and had some pancakes and eggs together, per some onlookers. Viewers claim the two spent most of their meal undisturbed, huddled up and talking to eachother, with Jenner turning down a woman who asked if it was okay for her to take a photo of the two together.

Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party

Over the weekend, Jenner threw her a Halloween party attended by some of Los Angeles’ most famous people. She dressed up as Marilyn Monroe, sharing various images on her social media. While Bad Bunny wasn’t photographed in full, some paparazzi photos show him dressed up in an elegant three piece suit.

Guests at the party included Zoe Kravitz,Channing Tatum, Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more.