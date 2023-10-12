Kendall Jenner poses in nothing but a button-down shirt while relaxing in bed: ‘off-duty attire’

Kendall Jenner is giving fans a glimpse of her off-duty look. The 27-year-old model showed her go-to outfit when she is not busy walking for top brands around the world, being involved in multiple modeling campaigns, filming Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ with her sisters, and promoting her tequila brand.

Apart from her many occupations, Kendall is also the creative director for FWRD, which gives fashion lovers styling tips on its social media channels. This time Kendall posed while relaxing in bed after attending Paris Fashion Week, showing followers some of her favorite ensembles.

Described as her “favorite weekend looks,” Kendall can be seen posing in an oversized white button-down featuring gray stripes, as well as a collar and cuffs, seemingly from a menswear collection, but used as a chic minidress.” “Loungewear-turned-off-duty attire that’s both practical & cool,” the brand wrote.

“Borrowed from the boys,” the caption read, with the model wearing nothing but the shirt and a soft glam makeup look. Kendall can be seen lounging in bed, drinking a cup of tea, and eating crepes. She also wore her hair in loose waves, showing the perfect outfit to relax after a busy week.

Kendall has been all about relaxing during the past couple of days. She went on to share a series of photos after waking up with a scenic view, wearing a pair of white pajamas with green stripes. Fans of the reality star couldn’t help but comment about her relationship with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. “We all know who took the photo,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “Did Benito take this?”