Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner sit front row at Gucci’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are sharing their love for fashion. The celebrity couple was spotted attending Gucci’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week, sitting front row alongside A-List actors and fan-favorite celebrities.

Kendall looked chic in a short trench coat, pairing the simple yet stylish ensemble with a red burgundy purse and matching heels. She also wore dark sunglasses and minimal jewelry, styling her hair in an updo and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer wore a casual outfit, which consisted of blue jeans, a white button-up, black boots, and a beanie. He also wore dark sunglasses and minimal jewelry and was photographed having a casual conversation with the supermodel.

The pair sat next to Vogue’s Anna Wintour, with Kendall posing for a photo with the famed fashion editor at one point. Among the attendees, Julia Roberts was also present for the show, as well as Ryan Gosling, Jodie Turner Smith, and Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, the company that owns Gucci.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner arriving to the Gucci Fashion Show pic.twitter.com/HkJAhhCluZ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) September 22, 2023

Before attending the exclusive event, Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted earlier this week going on multiple romantic dates in New York City. Most recently, they were photographed wearing matching ensembles, looking elegant as they seemingly celebrated a special occasion.

The pair continue to go strong in their relationship, as they are now more comfortable showing their romance in public. However, they have yet to make a red carpet debut or go public with their relationship on social media.