Rosalia and Kylie Jenner reunite at Milan Fashion Week: Watch their sweet moment together

One of the most fan-favorite celebrity friendships is back. Rosalia and Kylie Jenner have crossed paths amid their tight schedules, reuniting at Milan Fashion Week. The pair were spotted sharing a sweet moment together, front row at Prada Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

The 26-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old singer were all smiles, showing off their stunning ensembles, and they even took a moment for a selfie. Rosalia sported a YSK-inspired outfit, looking impeccable in a white-and-gray preppy style for the special occasion, which consisted of a long gray skirt, a matching vest, and a white Prada shirt underneath.

Simplemente, Rosalía y Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/JCttsknz7l — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) September 21, 2023

She completed the look with black stilettos, and dark sunglasses from the fashion house, and styled her hair straight with a black headband. Rosalia rocked a soft glam makeup look and joined the cherry cola lips trend. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a black long-sleeved minidress paired with a skirt with crystal adornments and completed the look with matching stiletto heels and a black purse.

Rosalía, Kylie Jenner and Anna Wintour at Prada SS24 📸 pic.twitter.com/1GLETECFkt — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) September 21, 2023

Kylie and Rosalia’s friendship blossomed a few years ago after the businesswoman attended one of the singer’s concerts, quickly becoming friends and documenting many of their outings. However, it had been a while since the pair had been seen together, until now.

The star-studded event was also attended by Anna Wintour, the new popular It girl Sofia Richie, as well as ‘Harry Potter’ actress Emma Watson, Hollywood stars Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Letitia Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others.