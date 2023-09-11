Are Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro back together? Here’s why fans think so

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia are back at it again, or so thinks the internet. The couple, who broke up earlier this year after a brief engagement, has sparked public debate after various bits of evidence appeared online.

The first bit of evidence is the most innocent. Rosalia shared her first post on Instagram since their break up, providing her followers with an update on her life. The photos include images of herself working out, some of the meals she’s had, and the books she’s reading. Around that same time, Rauw shared a story of himself on a trip to California, with the same book making an appearance in the photo. The book is a dictionary for poets, written by Fernando Pastor Rivas. Despite the coincidence, this could mean be explained as two people who spent a lot of time together, who’ve likely recommended some books to each other.

The second and most damning bit of evidence occurred in Rauw’s concert in Sevilla. In it, fans recorded his performance of “2/Catorce,” where he sings without a shirt on. As he performs, he gestures towards his chest, where he has a tattoo that clearly reads “Rosalia,” prompting many fans’ screams. Viewers left plenty of comments, with many disbelieving the video while others simply praised Rauw’s looks. “This has to be old,” wrote someone. “She’s better than me, because I would’ve folded already,” wrote a second person.

Rosalia and Rauw’s relationship

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro were together for years, although it remains unclear when the two first met. They confirmed their break up in July of this year and, while Rosalia has decided to stay relatively quiet, Rauw released a song called “Hayami Hana,” dedicated to her on YouTube. He also appears to have referenced their relationship in some of his concert dates in Spain.

“It’s very difficult to forget someone with whom you imagined spending your life with,” he said in Spanish, before performing “Hoy Aqui,” one of the most emotional songs from the record “Playa Saturno.” Per our sister publication HOLA! Spain, he then said, “I had to do it here in Madrid.”

In his concert in Barcelona, Rauw performed “Hayami Hana,” revealing that he’d never perform it again.

