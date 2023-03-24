Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s engagement video: ‘I love you’

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía are celebrating the good news with their fans and followers! The couple announced their engagement in the best possible way, revealing that they are ready for the next step in their relationship in their new music video ‘Beso,’ from their EP, which is set to be released Friday, March 24.

The romantic music video includes footage of their special moments together throughout their 3-year relationship. Rosalía can be seen crying at the end of the video, showing off her diamond ring and getting emotional after Rauw’s proposal. “Oh my god, and my mascara is all runny now. I love you,” she says, before kissing him. Watch the clip below!

The pair have been inseparable ever since they went public with their relationship, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple. Rauw went on to tattoo Rosalía’s name on his abdomen, and she has the initials ‘RR’ tattooed on her foot.

“The men I’ve had around me in my life were very emotionally unavailable,” Rosalia previously said in an interview.“You were the first time for me that I didn’t feel that. I felt that you were not afraid to love and be loved.”

Many of their celebrity friends congratulated the couple after the music video was released, including Cardi B who posted a screenshot of the singer on Instagram wearing the stunning engagement ring. “So adorable almost made me cry,” she wrote.