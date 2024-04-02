Hunter Schafer confirms romance with Rosalía after dating for five months

Rumors surrounding the romance between Rosalía and Hunter Schafer started back in 2019, but the pair had yet to confirm the nature of their relationship. The ‘Euphoria’ star and the talented singer recently reunited and were spotted together in Los Angeles, with many speculating about their friendship following her split from Rauw Alejandro.

However, the actress revealed in her latest interview with GQ that they dated for five months at the time, and remain friends. Hunter was asked about Rosalía after being photographed furniture shopping in LA, with the publication confirming the romance.

“She talked it over with Rosalía last night, she says, and is happy to confirm that they dated for about five months in the autumn and winter of 2019,” GQ revealed, adding that “Schafer says it took her a few hangs to suss out the vibe and determine that they were, in fact, going on dates.”

Despite their previous relationship they are still friends and are in contact frequently. “These days, they’re friends, which is something Schafer is proud of. They’ve been spotted around town recently, getting smoothies and testing out couches,” GQ detailed.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” the actress said to the publication, describing the singer as “family no matter what.” “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she said about Rosalía.

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” Hunter said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fu--- business!’“

Fans of the two stars previously shared their excitement when they noticed the pair were linked together, with many thinking that Rosalia’s song ‘Tuya’ was about Hunter. “People are enjoying it,” she said about the song at the time to ‘Anda Ya!’ “‘Tuya’ is inspired by traditional music, but there is a mixture of several layers that remind one. It was perfect to be able to get there.”