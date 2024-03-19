Rosalía celebrates the second anniversary of Motomami and shares a life update

Rosalía is feeling thankful on the second anniversary of her third studio album, “Motomami.” Released on March 18, 2022, through Columbia Records, the 16-track album was critically acclaimed and won multiple records. “I put my heart, mind, soul, voice, and whole body into this project, and you received it as you receive the love of your life at the airport,” she wrote in Spanish on Instagram.



The singer shared a gallery of photos from the iconic era of styling, music video days, and development. “Oh my, what memories looking for these photos!!! they were taken over the years when I was preparing everything blindly because one never knows,” she wrote.

The Spanish singer took the album on a world tour in 2022. The 46-date concert series began in July in Almeria and Ended in December in Paris. She went on to perform hits from the album at Coachella in 2023. “ I NEVER GIVE YOUR LOVE FOR GRANTED thanks to that, I could tour much of the world, which is not a little thing,” she wrote in the caption. “MOTOMAMI IS NOT MINE IT’S YOURS FROM THE DAY IT CAME OUT,” she continued.



There are many reasons for Rosalia to be proud of the album. In 2022, Motomami’s album won Latin Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album, and Best Recording Package, and it won the LOS40 Music Awards for Best Album (Spain). The following year, she won a Grammy for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album and Best Pop Album at the Latin American Music Awards.

It became the most critically acclaimed and widely discussed album of 2022 according to Metacritic and debuted on twenty-two charts across nineteen countries, securing top-ten positions in seven of those countries.

Rosalia ended her post by giving a life update. “Lately I’ve had a bit of a roller coaster in my life, as you know, but as you also know I’m a woman who’s going to die with everything I do, and I really want to make more music, more worlds, get into more messes and give more,” she wrote. “Thank you THANK YOU THANK YOU not even in my best dreams I could imagine what Motomami has ended up being and is because of you.”

