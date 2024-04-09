Rosalía’s grandmother speaks out: Life goes on after breakup with Rauw Alejandro

The breakup between Spanish singer Rosalía and her former flame, Rauw Alejandro, has captured the attention of fans and media worldwide. However, amidst the headlines and speculation, one voice offers a grounded perspective on the matter – Rosalía’s grandmother, also named Rosalía.

In an exclusive interview with El Gordo y La Flaca, the 89-year-old matriarch shared her insights and reflections on her granddaughter’s relationship and the aftermath of the breakup. “After a breakup, another person can come,” Rosalía’s grandmother remarked. “Life is very long.” The woman’s words are full of wisdom from her nearly nine decades of life experience.

One particular point of uncertainty following the split is the fate of the house Rosalía gifted to Rauw Alejandro in Manresa, Spain. When questioned about it, the elder Rosalía confessed, “I have no idea.”

Rauw Alejandro is reportedly placing on the market an opulent farmhouse he received as a gift from his former fiancée. News broke just hours after reports surfaced regarding Rosalía’s rumored romance with actress Hunter Schafer. In 2023, both made headlines when Rosalía premiered her single, “Tuya,” and fans assured the track was about their romance way allegedly inspired the song before she began dating Rauw Alejandro.

While the reasons behind his choice to sell remain undisclosed, speculations abound regarding the emotional significance of the property and its ties to his past relationship.

Rosalía’s grandmother also reflected on her deep bond with the singer, revealing the intimate role she played in her upbringing. “I took care of her since she was 15 days old,” she shared, highlighting the profound connection between grandmother and granddaughter that spans generations.

Despite the passage of time and the demands of fame, their love remains the same. “We don’t talk that much today,” she admitted, “but I love her a lot.”