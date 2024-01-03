Rauw Alejandro breaks silence and gets candid about his breakup with Rosalía

One of the most talked-about breakups of 2023 was between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía. The couple had decided to go their separate ways just a few months after joyfully announcing their engagement. Unlike some details of their relationship, they kept the reasons for their heartbreaking decision a secret, leading to speculation that the singer had been unfaithful to the Spanish artist. Now, Rauw is opening up and speaking about that moment in his personal life and the end of their relationship.

“When the news came out that neither of us wanted to announce our breakup, it was tough. We weren’t paying much attention to what was happening on social media because things were clear in our personal lives,” he shared in an interview with Chente Ydrach.

Reflecting on that summer, Rauw recalls it being “weird and intense,” as he not only dealt with the personal setback but also faced fake news about an alleged affair that supposedly led to the couple calling off their engagement. “A lot of things came out, and nothing bad had ever come out about me. Unfortunately, we were born as men, and men already have a stigma, and I don’t judge it because we have a bad reputation,” he added.

“I will always say what happened, and I don’t want to leave anything to speculation,” he said to clarify that he did not cheat on the woman he loved so much. Even then, the Spanish singer issued a brief statement to silence those versions, suggesting that someone else was between them.

“I want, respect, and appreciate Raúl a lot. Pay no attention to the rumors; we know what we have lived. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, followed by a white heart.

It was also rumored that Rosalía’s team did not view the relationship favorably, even suggesting that she was lowering herself to his level as he was not up to the standards of the Spanish star. However, the details that led to their separation remain between them and nothing more.

Rauw’s song for Rosalía

Days after the separation was confirmed, Rauw Alejandro composed “Hayami Hana,” a song inspired by Rosalía. The title is a Japanese expression that means “woman of great beauty, unusual and a bit rare.” But beyond the song’s name, it’s the lyrics where Rauw expresses his feelings at the time of the breakup.

“Just in case we never talk again, and my favorite eyes never look at me again, I made this for when you want to remember the crazy guy who really loved you,” the song reads. And he adds, “We’ve argued. It’s hard for me to express myself; you already know all my shortcomings. I also have to put up with your things, but the thought of giving up never crossed my mind.”

The lyrics also state: “And mommy, I don’t have the answer to this, but I admired your qualities and flaws equally. Everything becomes more difficult with time, but not everyone is prepared for this. And I don’t blame you; the life we lead is not for everyone, the press, social media, group pressures, being far away is more difficult (...) We work non-stop, but to what extent...”

During his tour in Barcelona, the Puerto Rican artist sang the song for the first and last time, and moved to tears, he assured the audience, “I will never sing it again in my life.”

