Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro at the Latin GRAMMYS: Who he brought

Today is the Latin GRAMMYS and the biggest names in music are in Sevilla, Spain. The red carpet is currently taking place, and there have been some incredible looks. As friends cross paths, so are exes, like Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Last year, the couple posed together on the red carpet, but today, the Spaniard singer walked the red carpet alone. As for Alejandro, he brought someone incredibly special - his mom.

Alejandro’s mother María Nelly Ruiz, was at one point in time, going to be Rosalía’s mother-in-law. They looked adorable on the red carpet together, both wearing black. The proud mom wore a jumpsuit gown that looked very classy.





The Puerto Rican artist showed off his tattoos with a very low shirt and a perfectly tailored suit. His shiny boots were on display, and he looked very chic.

Rosalía, who has sparked romantic rumors with Jeremy Allen White, arrived on the red carpet alone, looking incredible. She wore a long-sleeved cutout dress, also choosing to wear black. The fabric of the dress showed off her toned body with the “Motomami” singer wearing a nude bra and black underwear.

Her makeup was very natural but she went for a bold and unique look with her eyebrows.



The former engaged couple has seemingly spent their lives apart since they shared the news in July. They are both nominated at the awards, with Alejandro nominated for best album for Saturno, and the Motomami nominated for General Field Record of the Year for “Despechá.“ Alejandro will also be performing.

The song Alejandro will not be singing tonight

©GettyImages



Rosalia and Rauw Latin GRAMMYS 2022

We will have to see what song Alejandro hits the stage with, but he’s already vowed to never sing the song dedicated to Rosalia again.

While Rosalía chose to distance herself to cope with the end of her relationship, only recently returning to social media, Rauw expressed his pain through music. In mid-August, the 30-year-old released the song ‘Hayami Hana (By Raúl)’ with verses dedicated to Rosalía, saying goodbye to their relationship.

The composition, which is over five minutes long, includes lines like, ‘Just in case we never speak again, and my favorite eyes never look at me again, I made this for when you want to remember your crazy guy who truly loved you.’”

During his stop in Barcelona on the Saturno World Tour, Rauw told the audience: ‘I will never sing it again in my life.’ He could have made this decision for many reasons, like it’s too painful, or he’s simply ready to move on.