Camilo and Manuel Carrasco surprise fans with concert in the streets of Spain ahead of Latin Grammys

Music lovers in Seville, Spain have received an incredible surprise as many of the most fan-favorite musicians arrive for the highly anticipated Latin Grammys. Apart from the list of exclusive events, performances, and fashion moments, some artists have decided to connect with their fans.

This is the case for Camilo and Manuel Carrasco, who decided to take over the streets of Sevilla for an unexpected performance, making fans go crazy and sharing a sweet moment as they sang their recent music collaboration ‘Salitre.’

“Without planning it everything is more beautiful… We brought out the guitars and sang Salitre on the streets of Seville,” Manuel wrote on social media, sharing a clip of the moment. Many of their fans can be seen in the clip enjoying the performance and recording their duet with their phones.

Fans of the two musicians showed their excitement at the end of their performance, with Camilo and Manuel sharing a hug. “This is so beautiful,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “What a great gift! Thank you for this,” adding, “Thanks to the Academy for bringing the Grammys to Seville.”

Camila has documented his trip to Spain on social media, revealing that he is thrilled to see his friends and enjoy a night of music and celebration. “I arrived in Seville for the [Latin Grammys]. I spent happy days in Madrid. Walking and riding a bike everywhere. I hugged people on the streets and drank coffee on the street. Did yoga every day and ate a lot,” he said. “Announcing my tour in Spain while I’m in Spain: HAPPINESS.”