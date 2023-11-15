Latin Grammys 2023: Here’s how the winners are selected

The 2023 Latin Grammys are hours away! Hosted in the The Conference and Exhibition Centre of Sevilla, also known as FIBES, the show marks the first time that the event is hosted outside of the U.S. But aside from that, the show should be pretty similar to previous occasions, with plenty of amazing musical performances and indelible pop culture moments. Before tuning into the show though, it’s important to know how it works, especially how the winners are selected on a yearly basis.

How are the Latin Grammy winners selected?

The Latin Grammys are like many awards shows; governed by a ruling body that selects the winner. The process begins with the submission phase, when artists, managers, and record labels submit their best picks for music of the year. The Latin Recording Academy considers all musical products produced within June 1st of last 2022 until May 31st of 2023. The music that’s submitted is then examined by 100 experts who judge the record on its creativity, technical approach, and more.

Each project’s category is then revised

Experts must now ensure that all of the selected projects are submitted in the proper categories. There’s 56 of them, including urban, rock, alternative, jazz, regional-mexican, and more.

Nominations

After the music is organized properly, the Latin Recording Academy then asks the national committee to vote. Every person can vote in 15 different categories and in the four main general categories, which include record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist. Once the votes are in, they’re audited by Deloitte, an independent organization that ensures the process is transparent.

The final vote

Finally, the artist that has received the most votes is deemed as the winner, with their name added into the envelope that hosts and artists will read out loud come the Latin Grammys night. Let’s wait and see who wins and becomes a part of history.